Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

