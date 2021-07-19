Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology Sells 15,907 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $321,003.26. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE OLN opened at $42.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Olin by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 56.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

