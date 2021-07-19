IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up approximately 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $7,144,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $959.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.