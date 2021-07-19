Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Illumina were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $465.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

