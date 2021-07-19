IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

