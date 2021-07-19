IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,853 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

