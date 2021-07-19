IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $219.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $226.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

