IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $134.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

