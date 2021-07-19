IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IGO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. IGO has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

