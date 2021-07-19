IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in June

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

