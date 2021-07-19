IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,714,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN Financial stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,046,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,414,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. IFAN Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

