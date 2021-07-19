Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBJHF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of IBJHF stock remained flat at $$2.96 during trading on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

