Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $46,159.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $10,059.55 or 0.32780836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $46,159.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00098776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00148054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,685.75 or 0.99994962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

