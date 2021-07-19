IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million and a P/E ratio of -55.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
