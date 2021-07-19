IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 million and a P/E ratio of -55.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

