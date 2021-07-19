IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

