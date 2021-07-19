iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

iA Financial stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

