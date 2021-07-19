i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $56.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.55 million and the lowest is $54.59 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $211.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.16 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $260.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $970.79 million, a PE ratio of -147.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

