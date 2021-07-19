Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,548.0 days.

HUSQF stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.