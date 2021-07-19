Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,548.0 days.

HUSQF stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

