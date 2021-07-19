HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 962.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS opened at $559.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

