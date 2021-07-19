HSBC Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

