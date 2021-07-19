HSBC Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

