HRT Financial LP Sells 2,306 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $225.87 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

