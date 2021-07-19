HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCVU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $6,402,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $6,835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Shares of FTCVU opened at $12.53 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

