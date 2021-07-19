HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 36,930 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $789,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPI opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

