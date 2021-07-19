HRT Financial LP Purchases 12,974 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCS opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

