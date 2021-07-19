HRT Financial LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.66% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

