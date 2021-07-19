HRT Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,485 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $22.97 on Monday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80.

