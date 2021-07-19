HRT Financial LP Decreases Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 111,938 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 962,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 548,132 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

