Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.19 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.