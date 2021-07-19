Holocene Advisors LP Sells 325,448 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,448 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

ROK opened at $293.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $295.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

