Holocene Advisors LP Sells 11,906 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $633.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.