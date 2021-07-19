Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

