Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 916,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,796,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,970,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 1,701,162 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

BKR opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

