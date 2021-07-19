Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $9.87 Million Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

