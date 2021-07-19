Holocene Advisors LP Invests $13.25 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 525,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 367,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

