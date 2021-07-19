Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 466.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of LendingTree worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $4,791,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $184.73 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.