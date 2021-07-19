Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

