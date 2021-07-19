Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

In related news, Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

