Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,557,722 shares.The stock last traded at $27.66 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

