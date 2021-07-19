Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. Health Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

