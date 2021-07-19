Head to Head Survey: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) vs. Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviz Technologies and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86% Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 118.53 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.85 $57.39 million $3.61 11.95

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

