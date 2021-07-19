Head to Head Review: RLI (NYSE:RLI) & ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 25.27% 11.48% 3.33% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

83.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RLI and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $114.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given RLI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLI and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $983.63 million 4.96 $157.09 million $2.59 41.69 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.21

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats ProSight Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

