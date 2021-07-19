Head to Head Contrast: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) vs. (NYSE:UFAB)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and (NYSE:UFAB) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lydall and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 57.31%.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -1.54% 0.96% 0.32% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lydall and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.44 -$73.72 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Summary

Lydall beats on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

