Harvey Partners LLC Purchases 16,800 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. CTS accounts for 1.9% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CTS worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $342,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.