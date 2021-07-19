Harvey Partners LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Harvard Bioscience worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,425. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $294.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

