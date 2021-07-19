Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

