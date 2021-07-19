Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

