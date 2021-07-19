Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Hang Lung Properties
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.