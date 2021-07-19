Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,241 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $28,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

