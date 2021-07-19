Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 101,105 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

