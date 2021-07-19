Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

