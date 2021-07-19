Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 83,715 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

